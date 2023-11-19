Suara.com – Bali United FC player, Luthfi Kamal, admitted that he was not worried about the tight competition in midfield to navigate the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023/24.

As a new player brought in during the transfer market, he has to compete with top names such as Mohammed Rashid, Eber Bessa, Fadil Sausu, Tegar Infantrie, Made Tito, Kadek Agung and the experienced player Ramdani Lestaluhu.

But as a professional player, competition between players to fight for a place in the starting eleven is normal and does not need to be taken too seriously.

“To compete in a team, in my opinion, is a natural thing to happen. “Of course it will be motivation for me in training to be able to appear to help the team,” said Luthfi Kamal as quoted on the Liga Indonesia Baru page

He is also ready to give his best for Bali United both in training and when he gets the trust to take the field from coach Stefano Cugurra.

The former PSIS Semarang player believes that the coach who is usually called Teco is very disciplined and fair in seeing the performance shown by each player.

This is what makes him feel that he is not afraid of having to compete with other midfielders belonging to the team nicknamed Serdadu Tridatu.

“I see that Coach Teco is a coach who is disciplined and works hard for the team,” he explained.

The joining of players who graduated from the Indonesian U19 National Team is a distinct advantage for Bali United.

Apart from being skilled at managing the tempo of the game, Luthfi Kamal has a deadly free kick that can be relied on in set pieces situations, especially when Bali United has difficulty scoring goals from open play.