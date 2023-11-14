Ubisoft’s big finale hits stores on December 7. A year after Avatar 2 premiered in theaters, this will be the first BIG video game in the franchise.

It’s not every day we see a AAA video game Avatar in action. Surely you remember the premiere of the first film, back in 2009, which revolutionized the use of 3D in cinema, led by James Cameron.

Almost a year ago, James Cameron returned to the fray with Avatar: The Sense of Water, a more spectacular sequel that made us excited in front of the big screen.

In a month, it will arrive the first major Avatar video gamehand in hand with Ubisoft Massive (creators of The Division). Be careful, it is not the first (there was already an adaptation of the first film), but it is the first of a great bill.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora es an open world action and adventure game, which opts for the first person to increase the player’s immersion. And, furthermore, it will serve as a bridge between the first two films.

In a few weeks, it will be time to explore the immensity of Pandora at the controls of PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PCbut for now we have a new trailer to talk about.

This is how the Avatar game works on PS5

This afternoon, Ubisoft shared a new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It lasts just over 1 minute, but it is of great interest to those who want to play it on PlayStation 5.

Although it also comes out on Xbox and PC, The PS5 version has a series of exclusive advantageswhich squeeze the capabilities of the Sony console.

First of all, if you have a compatible television, speakers and headphones, you will enjoy the best sound quality with the audio 3D of PS5. It is one of the great advantages of the Sony machine.

Pandora will feel much more alive, as players will be able to detect every sound of the extensive fauna that inhabits this majestic planet, and feel more immersed in the experience.

Furthermore, the haptic capabilities of the DualSense controller are also a great advantage. In the case of action, players will feel the tension when shooting with firearms, or while preparing to shoot an arrow with a bow. All thanks to the adaptive triggers.

This is also noticeable while flying on the back of an Ikran, or galloping on a Direhorse, as well as in moments of stealth through the lush vegetation of Pandora.

Vibration, for its part, accompanies small moments that improve the experience in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We remember that the game uses the imposing Snowdrop Engine.

If you have a Ubisoft account, it is possible to claim the package Aranahe Warrior Pack for free before launch.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hits stores next December 7, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Of course, it will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One, so we are looking at a truly new generation game.