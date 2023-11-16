It’s called J 110 and it’s a jet helmet with a easily recognizable removable chin guard for an original and impactful look. Let’s get to know it in detail

November 16, 2023

At EICMA Airoh presented several innovations, as we have had the opportunity to tell you in this article. Among these, one deserves further study for its originality and it is the new modular urban jet helmet called J 110. A proposal that stands out from the pack for its design, the technical solution of the removable chin guard and for the graphic variations that hardly go unnoticed. In short, a helmet for those who love the lightness of the jet but also want the possibility of protection of a modular helmet and at the same time want to be noticed.

The approval is ECE 2206 and P/J and it is built in Composite Carbon. It includes the ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) system, made up of a particular 3D fabric structure that reduces the forces transmitted to the head in the event of an impact. As mentioned, the new AIROH J 110 helmet is characterized by a very particular design and the chin guard can be removed and put on with a simple gesture. When it is in the jet version, caps are provided to always make it clean in shape and avoid rustling. The lines and colors match well with a vintage look but it is a helmet that, with or without a chin guard, can be adapted to many motorbikes, not only classic ones but also scramblers, enduros and nakeds. Then there is the Peasly variant which is customizable: two additional chin guards are in fact available to best combine the helmet with your outfit.

The shell is offered in two sizes different and the interiors are hypoallergenic, removable, washable, and are made with high quality fabrics such as Coolmax. Special treatments guarantee pleasantness to the touch and breathability. The manual visor is adjustable with three opening clicks. Also included is the double-length wind stop which, in addition to the removable nose cover, makes the helmet comfortable even in the cold season. To complete, J 110 is Communication System Ready, features a micrometric closure system and anti-theft ring on the strap.

The price of the Airoh J 110 suggested to the public is starting from 249,99 euro.

DATA SHEET

Homologation: ECE 2206 and P/J homologation Material: Composite Carbon Shells and sizes: 2 (XS – S – M | L – XL- XXL) Ventilation: chinguard vent Technologies: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) Retention system: micrometric Interior: Coolmax®, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic Communication System Ready Weight: full face version 1340 g ±50 g; jet version 1070g ±50g Included in the box: nose cover, jet version taps, stop wind Other: anti-theft ring