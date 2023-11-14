Disney Plus

The new production team and directors for “Daredevil: Born Again” reveal where the project is today.

You will remember that after The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Marvel Studios decided to fire the entire team of writers working on this new version of the series, new inclusions within the series team were made official.

Dario Scardapane, who was the screenwriter of “The Punisher” for Netflix and is now in charge of the creative reboot of Born Again. He is currently taking on the job of Showrunner. In addition, it was also confirmed that both Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Directors within the “Loki” series) They will be in charge of directing some episodes of the series.

What status is the project in?

While in the early days of review, Benson and Moorehead shared the current state of production. “We have the best answer for you. So you see this space we’re in now? This is our office and we just found out we have an office about 45 minutes ago. And that’s where we are with Daredevil,” they declared. “It’s day zero. We are currently only consuming Daredevil content, not just the Netflix show but all the material possible. “We are simply making our information stew nice and thick,” the directors added.

As of today, “Daredevil: Born Again” does not have an exact release date, but it is said to be part of Phase Five of the MCU, which would end with “Captain America: Brave New World.” Phase Six will begin on May 2, 2025 with Fantastic Four. Not less important, Both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will appear in the upcoming series “Echo,” which will premiere on January 10, 2024 on the Disney Plus platform.