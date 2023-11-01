We have new product for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch, specifically a new microSD card.

On this occasion, SanDisk has announced a new card 1,5 TB para Nintendo Switch. These are the details:

Although it doesn’t feature a special Nintendo themed design, this card offers a massive storage solution. If you’re looking to significantly expand your Switch’s storage, this 1.5TB microSD card may be a great option. However, keep in mind that this high-capacity card comes with a hefty price tag of $150. You can purchase it through Amazon.

