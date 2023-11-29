Nevi: “There is still a lot to do to help raise the culture of prevention which is essential to have an overall safer agri-food system. Italy is at the top in Europe and in the world but it is necessary to continue discussing it because there are important diseases that threaten our agri-food system” said the Honorable Raffaele Nevi, Secretary of the XIII “Agriculture” Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, at the Chamber of Deputies at the presentation of the White Paper “One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention”. created by MSD Animal Health, at the Chamber of Deputies.