Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was going to be a Daredevil video game for PS2, Xbox and PC that was never released, but a nearly complete prototype has been discovered.

An unreleased video game Daredevil has been discovered by the HiddenPalace website, a community dedicated to the preservation of video games, with prototypes and documents of games never released.

It would have been called Daredevil: The Man Without Fearand was in development for PlayStation 2, Xbox y PC.

It was originally unrelated to the film released in 2003 with Ben Affleck, but it was in development at the same time and was planned to coincide with the release of said film, although creative differences between Sony and Marvel ended up dooming it.

Hidden Palace has uploaded a video of the game, an almost finished version that you can download on their website.

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear did not come to PS2… but it did come to GBA

Daredevil was in development at 5,000 Ft. Studios between 2002 and 2004, by the same team that helped 3DO make the PlayStation port of Army Men.

Originally Encore, Inc. had the licenses for Marvel characters and decided to make a game based on the comic Elektra Lives Againin which after the “death” of Kingpin the gangs of Hell’s Kitchen fight for power.

The game started with a shoestring budget and it was going to be the typical linear action game until they found out that a movie was going to be released in 2003, so they decided to increase the game and make it an open world.

But Sony (which had to approve the game for release on PS2) suggested elements like a beat ’em up combat system and, for some reason, a grinding system on rails Tony Hawk style.

Marvel did not like the elements that Sony proposed, and after several delays that prevented them from coinciding with the film, they ended up refusing to approve the game due to the changes imposed by Sony. In the end, the only Daredevil game to come out at this time was the adaptation of the movie in Game Boy Advance…

The game ended up being canceled in March 2004 and has remained largely unknown until today, when an anonymous developer who worked on it has sent the prototype to Hidden Palace.

In the end we were left without playing this game of Daredevil in PS2but fans are hopeful that Matt Murdock return in the “Insomniacverse” as DLC Marvel’s Spider-Man 2after an enigmatic easter egg in the PS5 game…