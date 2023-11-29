“The EcoSM pilot study, carried out at the Multiple Sclerosis Center of the Aou Policlinico ‘G. Rodolico’ – San Marco di Catania, involved 40 patients and highlighted the substantial concordance between the neurological examination conducted in person and that via telemedicine , in particular if, in the latter, there is a caregiver”. This was said by Francesco Patti, head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of the Catania Aou, during the presentation of the investigation ‘State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis’, relating to the EcoSM project (Digital Ecosystem of assistance and monitoring of patients with multiple sclerosis), created thanks to the collaboration between the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and Biogen.

“To test 40 patients – explains Patti – we proposed the televisit to 76 patients: 52% agreed to join this trial which involved, 48 hours after an attack, remote contact with two neurologists, who were in different rooms , and the in-person visit, which I did personally. 48% did not participate”, especially due to “technological problems. In order not to leave anyone out of this process – continues the neurologist – people with very little disability were included. We measured elements relating to strength, balance, sensitivity or disorders of vesico-sphincter control. We found a high concordance between what was assessed by the neurologist in person and by the two remote neurologists. In the study that we will develop on 500 patients on the national territory we have also considered including several disability groups, not only those at the beginning of therapy, but also those with intermediate and more serious problems who no longer come to the centres. This is to ensure that no one is left out”.

The pilot experience also highlighted the role of the caregiver in the development of televisits. “This – underlines Patti – is an extremely interesting fact if we consider that the remote visit has the great advantage of avoiding the patient’s movement, saving tiring travel and transfer costs, but also of reducing the indirect costs connected to many disabling chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Not only that – he reiterates – The subsequent survey conducted at a national level highlights the applicability of televisits in all the different phases of the multiple sclerosis management process, with the exception of diagnosis, with particular effectiveness in follow-up visits and monitoring. Interesting data that goes in the direction of local medicine, which represents one of the main objectives of the Pnrr’s Health Mission”.