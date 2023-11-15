Suara.com – Coldplay band members have arrived in Indonesia and are ready to hold a concert in Jakarta. However, the arrival of Coldplay personnel attracted the attention of many people.

The reason is, recently a video circulated of Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin appearing to be walking in the Sudirman area. However, what is of concern is that Chris Martin walks without wearing any footwear at all or wearing shoes.

This can be seen in the video uploaded by the Tiktok account @liacamel11, Tuesday (14/11/2023). In the video, Chris Martin is seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts. He was also seen wearing a black hat. However, Chris Martin looked nervous on the way.

Not only that, Coldplay’s official Instagram account also showed a portrait of Chris Martin and Phil Harvey taking a selfie on the pedestrian bridge. In another portrait, Chris Martin is also seen not wearing footwear.

“Epic walk in Jakarta,” wrote the @coldplay account in the upload caption.

The upload then invited various comments from netizens and celebrities. Several netizens gave funny comments regarding Chris Martin who was walking in Jakarta in a broken condition

“Brother Chris, be careful. Be content with people to be grateful later, bro, wow,” wrote the account owner @bw****jd.

“Just a suggestion, uncle, if you put a sweaty t-shirt on the side of the road, please pay attention to your hand gestures, uncle. Don’t look up. “It’s nothing, uncle, I’m afraid of being caught by the PP Satpol,” wrote the account owner @hans***ida.

“Seeing Christ Martin’s current condition, are you grateful,” commented the account @cigar*****dy.

“Basically, if it had been hit by the Indo wind, it would have localized straight away,” commented @per****gar.

“This, Bro, Chris must be hunting for fried food, what is pecel, what else do you want, bro, it’s all here,” commented @pa***dr.

Until this article was written, the Coldplay account upload about Chris Martin who was working in Jakarta was still being flooded with comments from netizens. In fact, the number of comments on the upload reached more than 31 thousand. Meanwhile, the upload also had more than 770 thousand likes.

In fact, this figure exceeds the number of likes and comments from the Music of the Spheres concert promotion. Meanwhile, Coldplay themselves will rock Jakarta at the Music of the Spheres concert at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Central Jakarta, Wednesday 15 November 2023 evening.