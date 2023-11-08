loading…

F-35 fighter jet flying on a mission. Photo/Lockheed Martin

AMSTERDAM – The Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The move came despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, Dutch newspapers reported, citing government sources.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher were reportedly informed in mid-October about the impending delivery of Israeli F-35 spare parts.

Ministry lawyers warned Israel could be violating the laws of war, as Israel has used F-35s to bomb civilians in Gaza.

But blocking the shipment could damage relations with Israel and the United States (US), according to media reports.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that exports of the goods to international partners in the F-35 program were “unrestricted.”

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a massive rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and kidnapping people in neighboring Israeli communities.

Israel launched a brutal attack that has killed more than 10,000 people and counting.

The Zionist regime also ordered a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.

On October 27, Israel launched a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing hostages.

The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and more than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

