It may be one of the big surprises of the Oscars

Many people will surely recognize in this preview of The Snow Society the story of the fateful flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force that, in the 70s, crashed in the unforgiving mountains of the Andes. The survival challenge of the Uruguayan rugby team trapped in this frozen scenario became a fight against hunger and desperation.

This moving story, already known through the book Alive: the Story of the Andes Survivors by Paul Read, was made into a film in 1993 as Alive, now resurfaces with The Snow Society, based on the novel of the same name. by Pablo Vierci. The difference? This version promises to delve into the harsh reality and psychological and ethical complexity of the survival experience, something that the previous film could not capture in its entirety.

Although Alive made its impact, it received criticism for its polished Hollywood approach, which reduced the authenticity of the story. Now, The Snow Society seeks to break those boundaries, showing the true essence of sacrifice and the difficult decisions made by the survivors.

This human odyssey, directed by JA Bayona and starring Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka and Tomas Wolf, promises to immerse the audience in a journey that challenges physical and moral limits.

Set to premiere in select theaters in December, The Snow Society will arrive on Netflix on January 4, promising to captivate audiences with its realistic and moving tale of the struggle to survive in an unforgiving environment.

