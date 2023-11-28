The streaming platform recovers one of its most successful universes during Christmas this year.

Netflix is ​​betting on a prequel in the month of December

Join the conversation

The month of December is about to start, so Netflix It is preparing its artillery to call subscribers to continue in the service for another month while attracting the attention of a new public. In this way, the streaming platform has just published the Berlin trailerthe first series born from La casa de papel, which will premiere next December 29 with eight episodes.

This spin-off will rescue the character from Pedro Alonso as the protagonist to narrate one of the most extraordinary robberies of the iconic hedonistic and cunning Berlin. “There are only two things that can turn a dog’s day into a wonderful day: one is love and the other is a million-dollar loot,” advances the synopsis of the series. “Those are the engines that move Berlin in his golden yearswhen he still has no idea of ​​his illness nor is he locked up like a rat in the Mint.”

At the moment it is unknown if Berlin will be a single-season series or if it will continue after its premiere, so it is unknown if the eight episodes will close one of its most extraordinary robberies: make 44 million in jewels disappear as if it were an illusion number thanks to one of the three bands with which the protagonist collaborated in his life, with one more to reveal…

In the Berlin series, his band will be made up of Michelle Jenner (Isabel) in the role of Bowling, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) in the skin of Damian, a philanthropist professor and confidant from Berlin; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through my window) gives life to Roi, the faithful squire of Berlin; and Joel Sánchez as Brucethe relentless man of action in the band.

Return time on Netflix

Berlin recovers two characters from Money Heist despite being a prequel, as Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri will reprise their roles as the police officers Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra respectively. Meanwhile, Netflix received The Squid Game: The Challenge a few days ago to repeat the success of the Korean series.

Join the conversation