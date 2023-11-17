For almost a month now, Netflix’s ad-free Basic plan disappeared from the streaming platform without a trace. Customers who were already subscribed to this plan still maintain it, but if you are one of the users who were going to register with this particular package, you still have time. At least if you opt for one of the rates Orange, Pepephone o Virgin telco that include this subscription.

If you are one of those who want to have everything together and pay for it at the same time, contracting Netflix with an operator is the best option. And even more so when you were looking for the Basic plan without ads of this streaming platform. A few weeks ago, this service decided to remove it. So, right now, you only have three options available: Standard with ads for 5.49 euros, Standard without ads for 12.99 euros and Premium for 17.99 euros per month.

Luckily for you, there are three operators that keep alive, for now, this subscription that It had a price of 7.99 euros per month. Y son Orange, Pepephone y Virgin telco.

Operator fees with basic Netflix

Although the famous streaming platform decided to cut the subscription catalog in Spain, as in other countries, there are three operators in our country that still keep the well-known Basic Plan alive. The one that was, and continues to be for many, the cheapest Netflix rate without ads.

Therefore, if you take a look at some of the rates with streaming from Orange, Virgin telco and Pepephone, you can quickly see how it still includes, with the same conditions, this now defunct Netflix plan. But what does this subscription include?

HD 720p quality. Playback on 1 screen at a time. No ads.

Now, if you are interested in having this cheap subscription without Netflix ads, you can get it with one of the the following rates:

Within the Orange catalogue, the Netflix Basic Plan still stands in the Go Max Cinema and Series rate. This is a mobile rate from the operator that includes unlimited data at 5G+ speed, unlimited calls, Roaming in the EU, US, UK and Switzerland, international calls (200 minutes per month to 59 destinations), loaner mobile and multiSIM at maximum speed, plus Orange TV with more than 90 channels. All for a price of 50 euros per month. Also included with plans Love Cine y Series, y Love Cine y Series 2 (two fiber rates + mobile + TV).

In the case of Pepephone, the truth is that you have up to 4 options different ones to choose from. Since you can have this plan with a mobile or fiber + mobile rate from the operator: Mobile with 109 GB for 25.90 euros per month, mobile with 109 GB + Prime for 29.90 euros; 500 Mbps fiber and mobile with 109 GB + Prime for 46.90 euros per month and fiber with 800 Mbps + mobile with 109 GB + Prime for 54.90 euros. All these rates They come with the Basic plan with 1 HD screen.

Last but not least is Virgin telco. By contracting one of their fiber and mobile rates you can get Netflix for an additional 8 euros a month. they call it Netflix Fan and it is basically the Basic plan without ads, since it includes 1 screen. Furthermore, by contracting this plan, the operator adds an extra 10 GB to your mobile rate. So it is another of the alternatives that you still have available in case you want to pay as little as possible for Netflix, although it costs one cent more than it cost (7.99 euros).