Netflix anticipates one of the surprise premieres of November.

Streaming platforms continue to add new releases, both from third parties and self-produced content. In the case of Netflixthe giant signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that has caused HBO Max titles become available on both siteshighlighting the rescue of one of the most legendary animation series of the 90s and 2000s. Now, the arrival of another legendary title is confirmed.

Netflix will receive Batman: The Animated Series the next Tuesday, November 21, although it is unknown if it will be with its four seasons or only with some of them. In total, the series is made up of 85 episodes, although the last eleven belong to The Adventures of Batman and Robin, a kind of renown for the series.

When the two shots rang out, did Bruce Wayne’s life change? Under many names: the Dark Knight, the Masked Vigilante, and Gotham’s greatest hero, he battles formidable enemies such as the Joker, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and many more. But deep down, does he know that he shares something with them that most of humanity doesn’t?

The best Batman?

For many fans of the Dark Knight, Batman: The Animated Series has the best version of the character. In fact, the series won several Emmy awards and was also recognized by critics, and it is very possible that its arrival on Netflix will once again cause people to talk. In fact, the platform will once again provide insight into the DC Extended Universe.

The Batman will also premiere on Netflix, being the only project with continuity currently. A sequel to the hit film is in the works with a release date scheduled for October 2025. There is also a series in development at HBO Max that focuses on Colin Farrell’s Penguin, set after the events of The Batman.

