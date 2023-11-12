After partnering on two exciting films, Netflix reveals that it has more plans to continue working with David Fincher.

After the triumphs achieved with Mank (2020) and The Killer (2023), Netflix and prominent director David Fincher will team up again for another exciting project. The news, confirmed by Scott Stuber, the platform’s head of film, promises a continuation of the fruitful partnership between the director and the streaming giant.

The success of The Killer, Fincher’s latest masterpiece for Netflix, marked the close of a series of successful projects that included the acclaimed Mank and the series Mindhunter and Love, Death & Robots. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Stuber excitedly revealed future plans with the talented filmmaker.

These are his words.

“Of course. Yeah, I mean, we have a lot in development with him. It’s a Netflix treasure in many ways. I mean, he really amplified the company, he brought it to life, he was one of the first artists, if not the first, to really say: I’m willing to do my stories here. So he is someone who we have a lot of film and television from that are really interesting in both places.” Scott Stuber said.

Highlighting Fincher’s versatility to work in various media, Stuber praised the director’s dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire everyone in the business: “He’s one of the best people in both mediums in our entire business, right? So whatever he wants to do in any of them, we’re excited. He is very talented. Plus, he’s so thorough, so precise. He’s really cool. What I love about him is that I love how he wants to make everyone better. He wants to aspire to greatness, and he is always someone you admire and want to do business with.”

(cordonpress)

What are your two films about?

Mank delves into the life of Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), a prominent screenwriter, focusing on his contribution to Orson Welles’ masterpiece Citizen Kane in the 1940s. Elsewhere, The Killer features Michael Fassbender as a hitman who fails in his assignment (The Assassin) and when they go after him, he must end all the threats that threaten his life. Which of the two films do you like more? Let me know in the comments.

With this confirmation of future projects, fans can look forward to more unforgettable cinematic experiences from the dynamic collaboration between Fincher and Netflix.

Source: Collider.