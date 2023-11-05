The streaming service will reward subscribers who watch a lot of content in a row.

A year ago it seemed that streaming services could offer few surprises, but as the business world continues to be fascinating, in the last 12 months we have witnessed how The different platforms were announcing and changing their subscription plans.n in an attempt to make more money without losing subscribers. And a clear example of this has been Netflix.

One of the big differences between VOD platforms and traditional television was the possibility of enjoying content without ads, but this changed when Netflix decided to announce a cheaper plan for its subscribers whose main drawback was that it had advertising. An option that, although it may seem surprising, has just celebrated one year of existence.

And to celebrate, Netflix wanted to give a little respite to all the users who once opted for this modality, and reward them if they compulsively consume content on the platform. Well, as the company has announced, starting today the fourth episode of any series that is watched continuously will not have advertising, for those who have the plan with ads.

That is Netflix will reward great binge-watching, or at least those that reach four episodes, although this novelty is actually somewhat unfair since watching four episodes of The Witcher, with an average duration of 50 minutes, is not the same as enjoying one of The Office, less than 30 minutes.

More news in the plan with ads

In addition to allowing you to watch a fourth episode without ads, as reported by Yahoo, Netflix is ​​also going to activate the content download option in the platform’s ad-supported plan. What has not been clarified is how the ads will work in the event that the downloaded content is viewed without an internet connection.

Precisely this It was one of the features of the platform that had caused the most stir when it had been eliminated of subscription with ads. We’ll see if Netflix also decides to open its entire catalog with ads…