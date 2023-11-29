What a Christmas gift. Maybe Netflix The fee has increased and prevents sharing the account with family and friends, but the service is making quite important investments in the world of video games, and little by little it is beginning to attract more attention in this aspect. And with his latest announcement he couldn’t have been more correct. GTA 6 rumors? Well, they give you the trilogy and you are so happy.

Netflix regala GTA

What was initially a horrible launch full of bugs and graphical errors, little by little took shape thanks to the updates. The GTA Trilogyconsisting of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, will be available to download for free for all Netflix subscribers through the App Store and Play Storealso found through the Netflix mobile appwhere we will find direct access to the games.

Is this a hint about GTA 6?

Rockstar has already confirmed that the first presentation trailer for GTA 6 will come into our lives next December, so we are only a few days away from the most anticipated moment in recent years becoming a reality. Netflix, for its part, will offer free download starting December 14so we don’t know if the trailer will be announced on or around that day.

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

Let’s remember that The Game Awards will be held next December 7 (early morning on December 8 in Europe), so perhaps the dates more or less make us think that the presentation will take place during those days. Be that as it may, we only have to wait a couple of weeks to clear up any doubts.

How to download the GTA trilogy for free on Netflix

To download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for iOS and Android for free, you will have to wait until December 14 to do so, however, you can now get ahead of the work by registering and reserving the game in advance.

Pre-register now so you can play first!

GTA III: https://t.co/C6JPDcYG8h

GTA: San Andreas: https://t.co/XXxdmXBPVU

GTA: Vice City: https://t.co/Ig1j4VDDSK — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

Simply search for “GTA Netflix” in the App Store to find the game and reserve it, so that it can be downloaded as soon as it is available. Remember that you can only play it for free if you have a Netflix account. The product sheet indicates that the games will be available starting December 15, so they will probably be available at dawn.