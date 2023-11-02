If you have the Netflix ad-supported plan, you can be rewarded with fewer ads on content if you engage in binge-watching on the platform.

It seems incredible, but it has been a year since Netflix began implementing its cheapest subscription plan with ads in between. Although many do not view this option favorably, there have been many who have preferred to opt for this option when enjoying movies and series from the platform for less money.

After the good reception, and in view of the fact that the competition is beginning to follow in its same footsteps, Netflix decides to go further and announces the possibility of being able to make downloads in the advertising-supported plan (via IndieWire)

With this measure, the platform wants to set a precedent, since it will be the first streaming service that allows its subscribers to download series and movies at the rate with ads. At least until the competition decides to do the same, of course.

Although they have not given details about it, it is expected that you will still eat the advertising breaks despite having downloaded the content and being able to view it offline, but we have to wait until the measure is implemented to be able to find out first-hand.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Being (very) faithful on Netflix has its reward: fewer ads for those who binge watch

As if this were not enough, Netflix has also confirmed that those subscribers who have the plan with advertising will have rewards for compulsive viewing on the platform.

If you are one of those who swallow series seasons in one sitting You can be rewarded with fewer ads during commercial breaks and even some episodes without any ads at all..

Although this is more designed for series, it is to be expected that if you swallow several films followed you will also be rewarded with fewer ads during playback.

Rewards for binge-watching Netflix on the ad-supported plan will roll out in 2024while the possibility of downloading series and movies will arrive throughout this month of November, at least in the United States.