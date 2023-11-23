According to information from the specialized portal Deadline, The Netflix platform will stop producing 5 popular series from the production company itself.

The factors are varied, but the dominant reason is the cost-benefit ratio of the productions. It is estimated that the cancellations could continue, since the strike of cinema workers in Hollywood has made it difficult to continue with the projected budgets.

The decision of Netflix It can be counterproductive, because the platform has had a decrease in subscribers due to the competitive situation in the streaming market.

The 5 series would be the following

Shadow and Bone.

Glamorous.

Agent Elvis.

Farzar.

Captain Fall.

Highlights Shadow and Bone for having a large group of viewers who were waiting to see the complete saga of books about one of the most read stories among teenagers in recent years.

