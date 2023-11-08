The Barbie director will collaborate with Netflix to re-adapt CS Lewis’ novels, and production could begin soon.

Greta Gerwig She has been a very busy woman in 2023 with the premiere of Barbie. The film is currently the highest grossing of the year and, barring a Christmas surprise, will keep the title. But the director is already looking at her next project behind the cameras: The Chronicles of Narniafor Netflix.

The novels of C.S. Lewis They have been adapted several times to audiovisual, from the miniseries of the eighties and early nineties to, of course, the Disney films of the 2000s.

Netflix has picked up the baton and plans to adapt the novels into original films for its catalog, as reported some time ago.

Greta Gerwig admitted in the summer, while promoting Barbie, that adapting The Chronicles of Narnia generated a lot of anxiety and fears in her, despite having amply demonstrated her work with Lady Bird and, especially, Little Women, the adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott .

Netflix wants to launch the first Chronicles of Narnia movie in 2024

While chatting with Collider during the reopening of the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, Netflix Film director, Scott Stuberannounced that the platform expected production to start next year.

“I think people know that we’re aiming to pair Greta Gerwig with The Chronicles of Narnia, which we’ll do next year.”

Greta Gerwig signed with Netflix to direct two films based on the novels by CS Lewis and, as is evident, the first is expected to be the adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Stuber does not offer details about the status of the project, beyond the desire for production to start in 2024, but we assume that, if these are Netflix’s expectations, the script must be advanced at this point.