Netflix has published the trailer for the miniseries Pokémon Janitor causing a lot of stir on networks. This new commitment from the film streaming portal will consist of four episodes of around 20 minutes.

The narrative will be a little different from that of the latest proposals of Pokémon. The setting of the story will be a resort for Pokémons and the protagonist will be a janitor named Haru, who will be accompanied at all times by a curious Psyduck. The actions will focus on rest and relationships between the characters, unlike the remembered battles of the other stories in the franchise.

The trailer released yesterday showed that The animation technique of the miniseries will be stop motionwhich has excited the oldest fans of the franchise Pokémonwhich has managed to remain current since its inception in 1996.

The project produced by dwarf studios It will be available starting Thursday, December 28 and it will be one of the bets of Netflix for the end of the year.

