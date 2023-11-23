He Thanksgiving Day It is an official holiday North America which is also usually celebrated in Brazil, Granada y Santa Lucy. There are even some people in Mexico who celebrate it unofficially.

Its origin is still uncertain, but Tradition dictates that it comes from a religious festival prior to the 17th century and that has managed to maintain itself with some variations of dates on the calendar.

In addition to the traditional family dinner, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, which in the north of the continent offers the best discounts.

Furthermore, the event is recurring in cinematographic stories. Here we recommend three films for you to watch today in commemoration of this day.

1

Calendar Love (2020)

Tired of being single, two unknown people venture to spend the whole year together.

Director: John Whitesell Cast: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey

2

Basketball or nothing

It is a documentary that narrates the lives of the boys who make up the team of basketball from high school Chinle de Arizona.

3

Madea’s return home

Medea prepares to welcome her family on this special occasion.

The film is written, directed and acted by Tyler Perry.

