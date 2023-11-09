Netflix is pointing to the broadcast of sporting events, in the same way that more and more streaming services are beginning to offer in their catalogs. In the particular case of this company, they will focus on the transmission of professional boxing.

Currently Netflix is ​​already announcing “The Netflix Cup”, which will be a golf tournament and will take place on November 14. Which would mean that Live sport could be one of the branches that this service will cover to seek to satisfy subscribers.

Was the Wall Street Journal who spoke about this possibility of incorporating boxing into the catalogue, however, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will not appear as the protagonist of these broadcasts and will instead be Jake PaulYouTuber and boxer, who could have his fights available on the service.

However, Netflix is ​​interested in broadcasting “Canelo’s” fights after the separation that the boxer had with Paramount+.

Despite the high costs of transmission rights, Netflix shows its interest in providing this new addition to its catalog, The conditions and available athletes will be confirmed over time.

