Today, Thursday, November 16, the first part of the sixth and final season of The Crown premieres on Netflix, for which the cast that plays the Royal Family characters created by Peter Morgan in 2016 returns..

In this first part consisting of four episodes, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret). Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). While Rufus Kampa as Prince William and Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry debut.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

In this first part of The Crown, Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed enjoy their blossoming relationship, until a fateful car trip has devastating consequences..

During the first summer after their divorce, Prince Charles and Princess Diana have very different vacations with their children.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Diana is courted by the Fayeds in the south of France, while giving the young princes a glimpse into a life of luxury, video games and movie nights. Carlos, on the other hand, follows the tradition of vacationing at Balmoral. Comparisons between the two do not stop in the press, instigated by the paparazzi and even by some members of the Royal Family’s press team.

As life on yachts and constant media scrutiny lose their appeal, Diana longs to return to see her children. But it all ends with a detour to Paris, against the background of an aggressive and intense persecution of the press..

After Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident became public, the people’s great displays of grief take the queen by surprise. As the palace grapples with the news, Al Fayed must also process the loss of his beloved son, and hopes that their shared grief will bring him closer to the Royal Family; However, he increasingly finds himself rejected.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, The Crown has received multiple nominations and awardsincluding 15 BAFTA nominations, 10 Golden Globe nominations (with four wins), 69 Emmy nominations over five seasons (with 21 wins in four of them), and more.

It is important to note that the official podcast of the series (The Crown: The Official Podcast) also returns this November 16. Follow The Crown on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The second part of The Crow will premiere on Netflix on December 14 with the remaining six episodes.

XM

Themes

Netflix

Streaming

The Crown

The Crown: Temporada 6

serie

Drama

Peter Morgan

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions