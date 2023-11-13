The company Netflix It is one of the most important entertainment and streaming platforms in the world. Based on USAbut with a specialized catalog by country, we tell you thatWhat was the most viewed from November 6 to 12, 2023.

This is the order of the 10 most viewed films last week:

Confinement (2023).

Thieves (2023).

Revenge (2022).

The business of pain (2023).

The place of hope (2020)

Tierra (2021).

Sister Death (2023).

sinister brood (2022).

The last door (1999).

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (2011).

The subscription to this company’s streaming service is offered starting at 139 pesos.

What is the most viewed movie about?

Bull Run (2023) It is a police thriller with romantic love affairs. The film directed by Nour Wazzi has received all kinds of criticism, however it continues to attract viewers from all over the world since It is the most requested film worldwide.

