The platform of Netflix It is the most popular means of accessing television and film products. Based on USAbut with a specialized catalog by country, Here we tell you which films were the most viewed during the period from November 13 to 19, 2023.

This is the top 5 for Mexico

Monster Hunter: The Hunt Begins (2020).

fast and furious 9 (2021).

The murderer (2023).

Better Christmas, Impossible! (2023).

Dawn of the Plant of the Apes (2014).

This selection is very similar to the one that makes up the platform for global trends. The only inclusion would be the movie Bull Run (2023)what in Mexico It has not generated the interest that it has achieved in other countries.

What is the most watched movie about?

It is a film written, directed and produced by Paul WS Anderson based on a Capcom video game of the same name.

The story narrates the fight of a group of monster hunters who seek to save the world from a portal that carries threats with incredible powers and never seen before.

The cast is led by the actress Jovovich mile and has the presence of the Mexican Diego Bonetain addition to Tony Jaa, Tip “T. I.” Harris y Meagan Good.

The duration of the film is 103 minutes.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions