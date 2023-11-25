Don’t know what to watch on streaming platforms anymore? Don’t worry, this month of December will come with a large number of premieres on the platform Netflix. This month approximately 18 productions will be added.

Stay alert for the upcoming filming that will be present these last December dates, among which you will find:

The Crown

One of Netflix’s most successful films is about to come to an end with the final season, its premiere will be this December 14ththis famous production chronicles the life of the acclaimed Princess Diana.

Sweet Home

It is December 1, 2023 The premiere of the South Korean series arrives, an exclusive Netflix production. A suspense and horror series, in which the protagonists try to survive against ferocious monsters that torment them.

De vuelta en Samdal-ri

The premiere of this film that talks about a young photographer who returns to her hometown after her professional career collapses and an unexpected reunion happens. The series will air from December 2.

Heaven for two

It is reality show popular in the Netflix community is reborn with a third season this December 12th. Don’t miss it and choose which are your favorite couples.

Cindy the Director

This series premiered on December 20th. Cindy at the last minute decides that she does not want to marry her fiancé. What will happen to the protagonist?

The monster of old Seoul

A production that will appear on the platforms from December 22th, a group of young people who encounter a monster and have to do everything to survive, don’t miss it.

