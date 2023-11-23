Netflix continues to update its selection with fresh series and movies, now it’s the turn of “Jules”a unique comedy starring by an old man and an aliena story that will leave you moved.

The feature film made its debut during the Sonoma International Film Festival this year, directed by Marc Turtletaub. Gavin Steckler was responsible for the script, and the film was brought to life thanks to the performances of Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoë Winters, Jade Quon y Jane Curtin.

The plot tells the life of an old man who has a quiet life in Pennsylvaniauntil An alien ship crashes in the yard of his house. Upon discovering that a being from another world travels inside her, a very particular friendship will begin.

The film shows how the lives of this old man and his neighbors begin to change. Friendship will take center stage, showing that there are no limitations to sharing and helping when someone or something needs it. However, the Government begins to intervene and will change the present of both.

Despite being one of Netflix’s most recent releases, it has already positioned itself among the most viewed content on the platform. Furthermore, critics have favored it, such as Screen Rant who remarked: “A lighthearted and empathetic film that several generations of the family can watch together and in which everyone finds something worth taking with them,” and that of Austin Chronicle which noted: “A film about the rediscovery of one’s humanity through a supernatural emotional connection.” The film has all the ingredients to entertain, make you laugh and move you.

