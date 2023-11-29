Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming services thanks to its extensive library of series and movies, but in recent years it launched its expansion plans in the world of video games through the initiative Netflix Games. Now, it just announced that one of the worst releases of 2021 is coming very soon.

Perhaps to take advantage of the excitement surrounding the official announcement of GTA VI, Netflix announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the controversial collection that includes 3 classic titles of the franchise, will join your game catalog very soon.

When is GTA The Trilogy coming to Netflix?

The streaming giant announced that all the video games that make up the remastered collection of Rockstar Games They will join their gaming initiative next December 14th. Interested fans can now pre-register to play these offerings when they become available.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, abbreviated as GTA: The Trilogy, will be available at no additional cost on mobile platforms for all Netflix members through Google Playthe App Store and the Netflix application. All titles will be adapted to work on those devices.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition debuted amidst controversy

The collection is made up of GTA III, GTA Vice and GTA San Andreas. Although this package compiles some of the best installments in the franchise, it received heavy criticism upon its original release in 2021 for technical issues and the overall quality of the remaster. The errors forced Rockstar Games to take action on the matter and give away GTA V and other titles to compensate annoying users.

The inclusion of these classic video games is no surprise. A few weeks ago, a report revealed that Netflix wanted to add the Grand Theft Auto franchise titles to its catalog to compete with industry giants such as Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft and PlayStation Plus from Sony.

Grand Theft Auto could increase interest in Netflix Games

In recent months, the bookstore Netflix Games grew with the addition of Hades and Braid, 2 excellent titles that received critical acclaim. In addition, the streaming giant announced that La Casa de Papel and Pollitos en Fuga games are in development.

Despite these efforts, Netflix’s video game offering generates little interest. According to one report, only 1% of active members of the service plays a title that is available in the subscription platform’s catalog every day.

Without a doubt, the inclusion of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could attract more users. It will be interesting to find out if there is an increase in the number of players.

GTA could be the boost Netflix Games needs

But tell us, do you plan to play these proposals through the service? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Netflix. On the other hand, visit this page to find the latest Grand Theft Auto news.

