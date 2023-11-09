“The Light You Can’t See,” which just premiered this week, is currently the most watched miniseries on Netflix’s popularity chart.

Starring Mark Ruffalo (“The Avengers”) and Louis Hofmann (“Dark”), and with only four episodes, the miniseries is set in World War II and follows Marie, a young blind woman. who lives with his father in Paris until the Nazis occupy the capital and they have to flee to protect a very valuable relic.

While at the same time, Werner is an orphan boy raised in a mining town in Germany who has become an expert in radios, So he is recruited by the German army until one crucial night when his path crosses that of Marie. This plot is based on a book of the same name that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014, written by Anthony Doerr, but in addition to its moving story, its cast is one of the main reasons why anyone should see it.

Aria Mia Loberti and eight-year-old Nell Sutton are in charge of giving life to Marie, the main character, both in her childhood and adult stages. This is the debut of both actresses, who in real life They are also blind people.

To direct them, filmmaker Shawn Levy (Free Guy) said in an interview that he had to learn about how they saw the world.

“It was a completely new experience for me, from the beginning I had to explain to Aria that when you act for a camera your face can communicate great things without making great expressions,” Levy said. “Sometimes I would tell her: ‘you can do less with your eyebrows’ and she would respond: ‘Well, you have to explain that more because I’ve never seen myself in a mirror.’ “Imagine how you build an identity and a sense of your place in the world without those tools, so it literally had to be like Aria’s mirror,” she completed.

For her part, actress Aria Mia Loberti confessed to Netflix that she was convinced that she would be rejected for the role, but she had written a letter in which she thanked Shawn simply for showing him the possibility. “When he called me (the director), he was about to start my little speech and Shawn said: `Well, there are moments in people’s lives where things in their lives change, where they as people change and things will never come back. And I think this is one of those moments for you’ and then he told me I got the role. “I didn’t say anything for a while… I just started crying,” Aria recalled.

In fiction, Ruffalo’s character, named Daniel LeBlanc, is Marie’s father and teaches her to survive alone, while Werner (Hofmann) is the character who reveals the atrocities of war from the point of view of a soldier. .

Other actors such as Lars Eidinger and Marion Bailey grace the production, but who completes the reasons for giving the series a chance is Hugh Laurie, the famous Dr. House, who plays a role very far from the medical, but who is a piece fundamental of development.

