The digital platform Netflix premieres on the day of today Thursday November 16 part 1 of season 6 The Crown.

This new season will narrate the events that occurred from the second half of the 90s, until the 2000s, in the lives of the English royal family.

The Crown 6 will be the closing season of the series and its premiere is planned in two parts. The first, today, Thursday, November 16, and the second, just over a month later, on December 14, 2023.

It is speculated that it will be one of the most interesting seasons, since in this period of time the separations of the princes and princesses occurred, in addition to the terrible car accident that would end the life of Princess Diana.

For this part of the series, the person in charge of making the role of princess Diana will be the actress Elizabeth Debicki, replacing Emma Corrin.

