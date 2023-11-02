During November Netflix will have new content, several of which are already available on the best-known streaming service in the world. Discover which are the five premieres most anticipated by Netflix subscriberswhether new seasons of series, movies, documentaries, special programs and much more.

Here you will find the five most anticipated contents of November on Netflix.

The murderer

David Fincher’s new film is a thriller and drama that will be available on Netflix starting November 10. The film starring actor Michael Fassbender focuses on a murderer, who after a fateful near-accident, faces his bosses and himself in an international hunt that, according to him, is not personal.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

The acclaimed series reaches its sixth season, which will be broadcast in two parts, the first consists of four episodes, which can be seen until November 16 on Netflix. Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed enjoy their budding relationship, until a fateful car accident changes history forever. After the death of his mother, Prince William tries to return to normality at Eton, while the royal family deals with public opinion. With the arrival of her Golden Jubilee, the queen contemplates the future of the monarchy: The marriage of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and the beginning of a new royal fairy tale: William and Kate Middleton.

Leo

It is a children’s comedy and animated musical that will be available on November 21 on Netflix. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler will make subscribers die of laughter with this film that tells the story of a class’s last year of primary school as it transitions to adolescence, seen through a mascot. Leo the lizard, 74, is tired of spending decades in the same classroom in Florida with his terrarium companion, a turtle. When Leo discovers that he has only one year to live, he decides to escape., but becomes involved in the problems of the anxious students and the evil substitute teacher. Still, Leo’s bucket list ends up being the strangest and most rewarding in the world. Directed by Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim.

The squid game: The challenge. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Squid Game: The Challenge

It is a 10-episode reality show, which can be seen starting November 22 on Netflix. In this 456 real players will participate in the game and compete for an incredible reward of 4.56 million dollars. As they advance through the different games inspired by the original series (plus a few surprises), their strategies, alliances and personalities will be put to the test, while other competitors fall behind.

I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me

The comedy and thriller with drama overtones will be available on November 24 on Netflix. Directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra, the story focuses on Juan Pablo, who is going to Barcelona with his girlfriend Valentina to pursue a doctorate in literature. But before leaving Mexico, he becomes involved with a criminal network that motivates him to write the novel of his dreams., while his life takes an absurd and sinister turn. Based on the novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos, with the performances of Alexis Ayala, Juan Minujín, Carmen Beato, Darío Yazbek, Anna Castillo and a great cast.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions