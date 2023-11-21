A canceled Netflix series is undergoing a campaign to revive it. Even its creator has responded to this fan initiative.

Netflix is ​​undergoing a new campaign to revive a canceled series. The passionate initiative to revive The OA series has now generated a response from its creator, Brit Marling. This sci-fi series, which follows the story of a blind woman who miraculously returns with sight after disappearing for seven years, gained a cult following during its two seasons before being abruptly canceled in 2019. Yet another cancellation from the platform streaming.

Brit Marling, who is also the protagonist and screenwriter of the Netflix series, recently acknowledged the campaign to resurrect The OA. In an interview with Vulture, she expressed her gratitude to fans around the world and described her experience on the series as “truly beautiful.” Below, we share Brit Marling’s full statement about what happened.

“They are more frustrated than me,” said Brit Marling

“The other day I was at the airport security checkpoint and it was very sweet,” the showrunner, creator and star of the Netflix series began to say. “Someone stopped me and said, ‘I want you to know that I have signed three different petitions to bring back The OA.’ I was like, ‘Wow! Thank you!’. And then I walked a little bit and someone else grabbed me from behind and said, ‘I thought you were The OA, but you’re not The OA.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it happens to me all the time.’ “I think he had his glasses on.”

“It’s strange when something is canceled, but seen by millions of people around the world,” the former Netflix showrunner continued to explain. “The OA fans don’t come with the feeling of wanting to take a selfie or a photo. They come with the feeling of, ‘Oh, that show did something unique for me.’ I was in a remote village in Norway and people knew the ropes. I was driving in rural Texas and people knew the moves. That’s really beautiful. I’ve never seen it as something negative. I think other people reading the comments are more frustrated by me. Sometimes there are people in the comments who say, ‘Let her move on and live her life!’ But I don’t feel that. Because I understand that what they are looking for is a feeling. And that is difficult to find. I’m sorry too. Maybe I’ll come back and then they’ll say, ‘We’ve been waiting! And it’s shit!’

What happened to The OA on the streaming platform?

The OA en Netflix received critical acclaim and amassed a dedicated fan base during its brief run. The series hinted at an expansive narrative exploring multiversal time travel, with plans originally for five seasons. However, the streaming platform canceled the series after two seasons. This is what disappointed viewers and creators alike. And what caused the birth of the campaign to resurrect the series.

The recent resurgence of interest in The OA It emerged after discussions between the show’s creators and Netflix executives. Cindy Holland, an executive at the North American company, attributed the cancellation to the high production costs of the original program. Brit Marling, sharing that same sentiment, lamented that the American streaming company struggled to “monetize” an original project like The OA, joining other shows canceled prematurely due to budget constraints. Of course, there have been many Netflix original series that have succumbed to business decisions and budget cuts in recent years.

Source: Vulture