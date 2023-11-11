Netflix shows the first images of the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, starring Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley and Kiawentiio, which will arrive on the platform in 2024.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week taking place this week, the streaming company has been sharing new details about the real image adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has culminated with the presentation of his first trailer.

After sharing your first posterin which we finally saw Gordon Cormier characterized as Aang, the Ian Ousley like Sokka already Saint Vincent like Katara, Netflix has shared the long-awaited trailer for the series, also revealing its release date for the next one February 22, 2022.

After Airbender, the last warriorthe failed adaptation of the serie animation directed by M. Night Shyamalanthis will be the second time that it has been attempted to bring to the screen in live action the story created by Bryan Konietzko y Michael Dante DiMartino.

First trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar the last Airbender will tell us the story of a young man Air Nomad, known as Aangwhich emerges into a war-torn world after a hundred-year slumber.

In his awakening from the ice, Aang will meet Sokka y Kataratwo inhabitants of the Water Tribeand together with them he will embark on a journey to stop the fights instigated by the Fire Nationas you learn to master the four elements to become the next Avatarreturning to restore a balance that will bring harmony to the world.

The serie original of animation It had a total of three seasons, although it continued to expand through comics and with the launch of a sequel titled The legend of Korra.

Next February we will see a reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, but Avatar Studios has several projects underway to continue expanding this universe.

