Netflix has shared the first trailer for its anime series set in the Terminator universe, and has also offered new details about its plot.

Netflix announced in 2021 that it was working on a anime series from Terminator. The wait is over, and during your Geeked Week 2023 has offered the first details about Terminator: The Anime Series, as well as its first teaser trailer.

Terminator: The Anime Series – provisional name of the series that could change in the future – is being developed by the Japanese production company Production I.G.the same one that did anime of Ghost in the Shelland produces it Mattson Tomlinknown for The Batman II y Project Power.

This new serie of Netflix It will be the first incursion of the universe of Terminator in the world of animation, although it will be focused on exploring the stories of other characters. To whet your appetite, we leave you with your new trailer next.

First teaser trailer for Terminator: The Anime Series

Terminator: The Anime Series It will transport us to a world that has been at war for decades, having left behind a small group of human survivors and an endless army of machines.

In 1997said IA Skynet became aware of itself and began a war against humanitybut a soldier of the future is sent back in time to change the course of history.

His mission in 1997 will be to protect the scientist Malcolm Leewho was working on a new system of IA with which he could face Skynet’s imminent attack against humanity, while being pursued by a killer from the future.

In recent months we have seen how Netflix has increasingly invested in anime, through series such as: Plutoel live action de One Piece, or the recent announcement of the second season of Blood of Zeus. Terminator: The Anime Series will continue to add to this rich catalog of the streaming platform with its 8 episodes.

