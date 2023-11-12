Sonic Prime will have a third season on Netflix, which will push its characters to the limit, with Nine controlling the power of the Paradox Prism and a final battle for the fate of the Sahatterverse.

The second season of Sonic Prime premiered this summer on Netflix, making it very clear that the animated adventures of the blue hedgehog by SEGA They had to continue with a third seasonand last September It was confirmed that the series would have new episodes.

On the occasion of the Geeked Week of Netflix that is taking place these days, the streaming platform has shared a exclusive clip from the third season of Sonic Prime that you can see a paragraph below.

Although season 2 of Sonic Prime He left us wanting more, he managed to convey the “spirit of Sonic”, with a “great twist on the traditional hedgehog formula.”

Exclusive clip from the third season of Sonic Prime

Along with the video clip, Netflix has also revealed the first details of the new season. Now what Nine has under his control the power of Paradox Prismwill turn the Shatterverse.

But, since the power of the Prism is just as unstable as the power of its creator, it will need the energy found within Sonic to stabilize again. The problem is that the hedgehog SEGA It could shatter if they tried to extract that energy.

Netflix promete an adventure of epic dimensionsas it points out in the official synopsis of the series that, “in the final battle for the fate of the Sahatterverse and Green HillSonic will be forced to do the last sacrifice to save his friends and enemies.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed the season 3 premiere date of Sonic Prime, nor has it revealed the number of episodes it will have. However, the two previous seasons of the animation series They had a total of 8 episodesso it is assumed that the figure will be maintained.

