Arcane season 2 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series in the world. And the official announcement of the original program is outrageous.

Netflix has shaken the Internet with the announcement of Arcane season 2. During the exciting celebration of Geeked Week 2023, the streaming platform drove fans of the League of Legends universe crazy by releasing the long-awaited teaser trailer for the second batch of episodes of its prestigious and acclaimed animated series. This announcement has shaken social networks. And, as expected, it has fanned the flames of anticipation among fans of the video game franchise.

This is the teaser trailer for the second season

‘ARCANE’ Season 2 releases in November 2024. pic.twitter.com/ldjsPgba7D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2023

He Arcane season 2 teaser trailer offers a brief (but revealing) glimpse into the future of the series. It’s an unassuming sequence, but already dazzling animation progresses. The first season was a real savagery on Netflix. Not even the most die-hard League of Legends lovers expected a story like the one they gave us. Now, the excitement is through the roof. It is not for less. Everything indicates that they are going to maintain the audiovisual level and narrative quality. And that is worth celebrating.

When does the second season of the animated series premiere?

The news that has raised the emotion even more is the confirmation of the Arcane season 2 release date on Netflix. That date is November 2024. At the moment, exactly what day has not been indicated. But the launch window is clear. Unfortunately, we still have one more revolution around the Sun to enjoy the new episodes. Although a year of waiting may seem like an eternity to impatient fans, the promise of new adventures, plot twists, and character development has generated anticipation that will surely only grow in the months to come.

