Netflix

The excitement for The Sandman 2 is felt in the air. For this reason, Netflix is ​​considering a new release window for the second installment.

Netflix has set a new release window for The Sandman 2. After the hiatus caused by the writers’ strike, the streaming platform has confirmed the resumption of filming for the second season of the series that adapts Neil Gaiman’s great work. Initially, production began on June 23 at Shepperton studios (United Kingdom). But it was interrupted by the actors’ strike that lasted from July 14 to November 9.

According to a recent report published by Deadline, the possible date for the resumption of production on The Sandman 2 is “late November.” This means after the Thanksgiving holiday scheduled for November 27. That is the most likely option. Which means that, including post-production, the release window for the Netflix series is now set around the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025. We still have to be patient and wait.

A priority for the streaming platform

This change in dates offers a new release window for the long-awaited The Sandman, the second batch of episodes. Although production was affected by the strike, The series’ inclusion on Netflix’s November slate suggests it’s a priority for the streaming platform. With highly anticipated series such as Stranger Things 5 ​​or the second season of Wednesday absent from the November premiere list, Neil Gaiman’s series could be positioned as one of the next big releases on the streaming platform after the pause caused by the strike.

The news of the resumption of filming of The Sandman 2 has generated renewed expectations among fans of the series. Ultimately, the first season received praise for both its storytelling and its striking art direction. Based on the acclaimed comic series by Neil Gaiman, the series has established itself as one of the most anticipated adaptations in the Netflix catalog.

Fuente: Deadline