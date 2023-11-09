After investing a lot of money in recent years, Netflix is ​​redefining the way it approaches movie production.

The streaming platform, known for its massive volume of original content, is now looking to leave behind the “quantity over quality” philosophy. Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix’s film division, announced a significant change in strategy, highlighting that it is not about reaching a certain number of releases, but about “doing what we believe.”

Stuber emphasizes that Netflix will focus on presenting projects supported by the platform as the best possible version in different genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers and dramas. This change signifies a new era, which previously focused on releasing a constant avalanche of films. Now, the platform is committed to releasing fewer movies, but with a clear focus on quality.

These are the words of Scott Stuber.

“Right now, we’re not trying to hit a certain number of movie releases. It’s about us doing what we believe in. And we actually presented a slate that we can stand behind and say: This is the best version of a romantic comedy. This is the best version of a thriller. “This is the best version of a drama.”

Red alert

The announcement suggests a critical review of Netflix’s past strategy, where quantity often trumped quality. Now, the platform hopes that by focusing on films backed by its vision and quality, it can leave behind the lukewarm response of some previous productions.

Although Netflix has had notable successes, such as Oscar-nominated films, the focus on “backing” projects suggests that not all previous releases had the same level of trust. Licensed films such as Red Alert and The Invisible Agent stand out as hits, while some original productions, such as Agent Stone, were criticized. Although it must be recognized that it has super productions that only seem like a meeting of stars while the story was the least important.

Netflix’s new strategy not only promises an improvement in the quality of films, but also a change in public perception towards the platform’s original content. With awards season in full swing, expectations are high, and if Netflix is ​​successful in its renewed approach, we could be seeing the beginning of a new cinematic era on the leading streaming platform.

The next interesting releases are The Killer and Rebel Moon, which may be a representation of Scott Stuber’s words, as the best thriller and science fiction possible.

