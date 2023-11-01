New series, movies and shows arrive on the streaming platform in the coming weeks.

Netflix has already announced its November premieres

The month of November is here, so the streaming platform Netflix has announced all series, movies and documentaries that will be added over the next few weeks to add them to all the October premieres, which stood out for being a month full of terror thanks to titles like The Fall of the House of Usher, from the hands of Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass. also arrived Sister deathmovie from the Veronica universe, or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Regarding series, the premiere of Scott Pilgrim from El Salto, an anime that will adapt the story in which the boy meets the girl of his dreams, in this case Ramona Flowers. However, to date her he must defeat her seven exes and her evil plans. From then on, everything becomes more complicated than he imagined.

In the cinematographic section, it stands out Rustin, a film that will tell everything about the organizer of the historic March on Washington in 1963, being one of the most prominent activists and strategists in the world. Directed by DGA and multiple Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy-nominated actor Colman Domingo.

New Netflix series in November 2023

New seasons of series like Sacred Family They arrive in a month in which it is also released The light you can’t see, based on the Pulitzer-winning novel. Spanning a decade, the miniseries explores the intertwined lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl who takes refuge with her uncle during World War II, and Werner Pfennig, a German teenager with a talent for repairing. radios.

Onimusha: November 2The Light You Can’t See: November 2The Cigarette Girl: November 2Ferry: The Series: November 3A Daily Dose of Sunshine: November 3The Tailor – Season Three: November 3Blue-Eyed Samurai: 3 NovemberLove, here and now: November 10Suburræterna: November 14Scott Pilgrim takes the leap: November 17Holy Family – Season Two: November 17Egg eyes: November 17A normal family: November 24Burn to dust: November 20

New Netflix movies in November 2023

Christmas is just around the corner as Mariah Carey already anticipates, so Netflix will release typical films of the season such as Better Christmas, impossible! o Revolted Family, a film in which Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms play Jess and Bill Walker, a married couple who do what they can to keep their children together. However, everything changes when a chance meeting with an astrologer means that, just on the morning of the most important day of their lives, the family wakes up with their bodies exchanged.

Hurricane Season: Premiere on November 1Thieves: Premiere on November 1Nuovo Olimpo: Premiere on November 1Lockdown: Premiere on November 1Nyad: Premiere on November 3The Assassin: Premiere on November 10Better Christmas, Impossible!: Premiere on the 16th NovemberBeliever 2: premiere on November 17New Rich: premiere on November 17Rustin: premiere on November 17Leo: premiere on November 21I’m not going to ask anyone to believe me: premiere on November 22Elena Knows: premiere on November 24Family Revolt : premiere on November 30

New Netflix documentaries in November 2023

The controversy returns to Netflix, which is accumulating criticism for exaggerated price increases. Now, the platform launches Save yourself who cana reality show that rescues the canceled Sálvame through a program that will feature Belén Esteban, María Patiño, Lydia Lozano, Terelu Campos, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Chelo García Cortés and Víctor Sandoval on a journey that begins in Miami.

Mysteries of faith: November 1Sunset: The Golden Mile – Season Seven: November 3Cyberbunker: A German portal to the dark web: November 8Twin Flames: How to put out the fire: November 8The Bettencourt case: The woman’s scandal richest woman in the world: November 8Every man for himself: November 10How they became mafia bosses: November 14How African-American cuisine transformed America – Season Two: November 22K-drama romance: November 28American Symphony: 29 of November

