One of the most classic series on the streaming platform will continue to receive episodes.

Netflix continues to renew some of its most legendary series

Netflix It has become one of those platforms that offers one of lime and another of sand. In recent days, the streaming platform announced the release date of the Uncharted movie, although shortly after five canceled series were revealed, any of them could hurt its viewers who could be left without seeing a closed ending for any of its stories. favorites. Fortunately, Today a renewal has been announced.

Black Mirror will have a seventh seasonVariety has revealed. The science fiction series created by Charlie Brooker returned this year after four years of absence and, although it recorded viewing records reaching the top 10 in 92 countries, it was unknown if it would receive new chapters. In fact, at the moment the team behind this new season has not been announced, which could begin production at the end of this year.

For now, The number of episodes and the possible plots or actors that will participate in the new Black Mirror stories are unknown.which in its sixth season had five episodes with renowned actors such as Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Paapa Essiedu, among others.

Black Mirror predicts the future, or comes close to it

Black Mirror stands out for being a dystopian series that As the years go by he is predicting the future, or at least comes close to predicting what the behavior of human beings will be like over time. Without going any further, the series decided to use ChatGPT to write a chapter, although the result was not the most desired, although many years before it had already begun to interpret the excessive abuse of social networks and the change in society’s behavior due to fault of its use. Now, we will have to see what new stories are added to those already told.

