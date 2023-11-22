Created by Charlie Brooker, season 7 of Black Mirror premieres soon on Netflix with new episodes and a new cast.

Within the series most popular in recent years we have among the most valued Black Mirror, the anthological horror and science fiction production created by Charlie Brooker in which each episode is a story that shows the misuse that people give to the most advanced technology and how it can turn against them.

Whether located today or in the not-too-distant future, The series invites us to reflect on the behavior of humanity and how certain facts could be perfectly feasible in real life.

With its pluses and minuses, Black Mirror continues to win the public’s affection and today remains one of the most popular series on Netflix.

Because of this, the platform has not hesitated and has confirmed that we will have at least one new batch of Black Mirror episodes to continue enjoying (and terrifying us) with the next stories that Charlie Brooker prepares.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix with new episodes

As reported by Variety, Netflix has confirmed the renewal of Black Mirror for a season 7whose production is expected to start at the end of this year.

At the moment the details of the plot and number of episodes of the new season are kept secret.so we have to wait for Netflix to provide more details about the next chapters of Black Mirror and which actors will be part of the cast.

Black Mirror season 6 has been available on Netflix since June 15 of this year and has been a breath of fresh air to the platform after the extensive four-year break in the seriesthe result of which has resulted in good viewing data for the platform, reaching the Top 10 in 92 countries.

Black Mirror season 7 will premiere soon in the Netflix catalog and the platform hopes to obtain the same good results as with the previous season. Do you want to enjoy new episodes of the series?

The Black Mirror episode that Robert Downey Jr. could turn into a movie, but ended up in limbo Black Mirror 6 review: the anthology reinvents itself and loses its visionary quality

