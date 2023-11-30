These are the four films that were added to the Netflix Mexico catalog; Check what products it is:

Dusted

Today the comedy and action series called Facts dust premieres. The proposal of its director, Jon Hurwitz, is to show, over eight episodes, the adventures of this elite team of special forces who must balance their games with their responsibilities. Episode one sets it up: it looks like they’ve just disabled a bomb from a major criminal network, yet they’re partying after working on a fake bomb.

The cast is made up of Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell.

A Place to Dream: Season 5 – Part 2

Inserted into Christmas Eve, the second part of the series premieres today. The season comes at difficult times for the couple formed by Mel and Jack, the protagonists of this story. This will be complicated by a family tragedy; The couple must reflect and act according to what is most important to them.

Family in revolt

It is a family comedy starring Jennifer Garner. The story arises from a common, very Christmassy topic: the owner of the house wants to make Christmas more spectacular, but her children are going to complicate it. After meeting an astrologer, by magic, people will exchange bodies as if the soul could jump from one side to the other.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Christmas

This is a Christmas special to get into next month’s stuff. Just a few hours into December, this platform proposal promises to entertain both young and old viewers.

A group of miscellaneous criminals plan to carry out a big robbery on Christmas. However, the December event is cancelled. So the group must renew the city’s Christmas spirit to be able to carry out their misdeed.

