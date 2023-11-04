The year 2023 is being fabulous for anime. And now Netflix launches one of the Japanese animation series most desired by fans.

Netflix has released one of the most anticipated anime of 2023. Today, November 3, 2023, the American streaming platform has uploaded one of the most anticipated Japanese animation series of the year to its catalog. This is Blue Eye Samurai, known in Spain as Blue-Eyed Samurai. This animated television series for adults of Canadian-American origin was created and written by the couple Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. This is its official trailer:

The plot of Blue Eye Samurai It is set in Japan during the Edo period. Specifically, in the 17th century. The story follows Mizu, a swordswoman of mixed ancestry, who embarks on a heartbreaking quest for revenge. The series consists of eight episodes, each lasting between 45 and 60 minutes. It follows the style of the popular anime Pluto on the Netflix streaming platform. And Pluto has been one of the biggest hits in Japanese animation during 2023.

What can we expect from ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

The story of Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix It is permeated with strong emotions, cruelty and violence. The protagonist, Mizu, is determined to find her father and eliminate him for having given life to what she considers a “creature of shame.” To carry out her plan, Mizu is forced to disguise herself as a man and hide her characteristic blue eyes.

Mizu is not alone in this dangerous adventure. Throughout the story, she will be accompanied by characters like Ringo, Taigen, and Princess Akemi. Blue Eye Samurai was described during Netflix’s Tudum event as a fusion between “Kill Bill” and “Yentel”. It certainly promises to be an exciting and action-packed experience. It is now available on the streaming platform.