Next weekend ‘The Assassin’ premieres on Netflix, which has also been seen briefly in theaters. It is the platform’s new major production directed by David Fincher, and like many others to come in the coming months, it confirms that the platform’s recent films have a visual and technical finish that rivals any other movie released in theaters. It is something that perhaps only Apple TV+ can also boast of, which with productions like ‘Napoleón’ is in turn betting on quality cinema.

This was not always the case. Although Netflix has been releasing a couple of films per season for a long time with which it aspires to triumph at the awards season (the starting signal was ‘Roma’ and, shortly after, Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’), the truth is that during For years his feature films have given off the inevitable “TV product” aroma, and he easily released a handful every month. Netflix was a shitload of content.

Speaking to Variety, Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division, justifies those times of excess production: “We were growing a new studio. We had only been in this for a few years and we were facing century-old companies.” He continues: “We had to ask ourselves what our business model was. And for a while it was just make sure we had enough material. “We needed volume.”

The result is that from those 50 films per year there will be a much more modest number, between 25 and 30. And the truth is that, on paper, Netflix has something to boast about: its upcoming releases are attracting attention that They couldn’t boast ‘Background Noise’, ‘The King’, ‘Unforgivable’, ‘Death Note’ or ‘The Adam Project’, among many others that are now part of the platform’s catalog back and which few remember. . The days of ‘super serving’ the public, as they themselves called it, could be over. At least when it comes to movies.

A quality future

Stuber remembers that just three years ago, The success of Netflix generated an impulse for imitation by new actors in the streaming business: Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock… even Prime Video and HBO reformulated their approaches to get closer to the Netflix formula. And many of them did so with an immense, exclusive catalog with which Netflix, a relative newcomer, had to compete… despite having arrived first. “It was clear that these companies were going to recover their own films for their own ecosystems. So we had to go around the world buying everything we could to make sure we had the volume that our consumers were used to seeing,” says the executive

And that gave them the problem that they were more attentive to quantity than quality. Stuber sums it up by saying, “We were a machine built to move forward and move forward. That doesn’t always translate into quality. A lot of streaming companies made the mistake of going so fast that we did a lot of things that weren’t ready for production.”

Among the promising releases with which they want to change the situation, ‘Maestro’ stands out, without a doubt, the biography of the composer Leonard Bernstein, starring Bradley Cooper and in which Netflix has placed all its hopes for the awards season. But there is also the indie ‘Fair Play’, the black comedy ‘Pain Hustlers’ with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, the sports biopic ‘Nyad’ with Annette Bening and Jodie Foster or the drama ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. And, of course, Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’. Only by looking at their distributions can you verify to what extent Netflix bets on top names.

Now Netflix sees how, in the midst of a possible bursting of the streaming bubble, the competition is becoming more conservative: Warner, for example, is noticeably reducing its catalog on HBO, and is even beginning to license products from which Netflix is ​​benefiting. The next trend in streaming may possibly be a general commitment less to the saturation of exclusive content and more to simply become the best platform. And for that, nothing better than a few quality movies.

