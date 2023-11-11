Titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, we can now see details of the film that Netflix has prepared about the famous saga.

Netflix has made an epic reveal for devoted fans of The Witcher. A new preview has come to light, revealing the first images of the long-awaited animated film Sirens of the Deep.

In this next chapter, Geralt of Rivia, the mutated monster hunter masterfully played by Doug Cockle, is immersed in an intriguing plot when he is hired to investigate mysterious attacks in a picturesque coastal town. However, what he finds goes beyond his understanding, dragging him into an ancient conflict between humans and mermaids.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt in the video game The Witcher 3, returns to give life to the White Wolf in this new Netflix installment. The talented Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey also reprise their roles as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier, respectively. New addition to the cast, Christina Wren, will voice the fascinating character Essi Daven. The script is written by the writers of the hit series The Witcher, Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, while the direction falls to Kang Hei Chul, the talented storyboard artist of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Sirens of the Deep

This new project is just the latest jewel in the crown of The Witcher spin-offs. After the success of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021, the anime film that revealed the origins of Vesemir, the saga expands even further with Sirens of the Deep. And that’s not all: an animated family series is rumored to be in development, and Dolph Lundgren will lead another live-action spin-off.

The news about the actors transitioning for the lead role of Geralt has sparked speculation among fans. While Henry Cavill concluded his tenure after season three, Liam Hemsworth will take up the torch in season four. The executive producers assure that the transition will be flawless and reveal a “precise plan” to introduce the new Geralt, respecting the essence of the books.

The release date of the fourth season of The Witcher on Netflix is ​​still in the shadows. But the intensity of Sirens of the Deep is already preparing fans for an unforgettable ride.

Get ready to immerse yourself in an ocean of emotions with The Witcher on Netflix!