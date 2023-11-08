The typical damsel in distress story will take a brutal turn in Netflix’s Damsel, as Millie Bobby Brown will be a true warrior.

Netflix subscribers will be able to see a great adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as Damsel will soon be released. While it is true that we still do not have a release date, at least we can see this striking poster.

Damsel the Netflix

The image illustrates very well what awaits the protagonist of Damsel, as she will live great adventures full of dangers. Do you want to see this Netflix movie? Leave us your comments.

What is it about?

Starring the talented Millie Bobby Brown, along with Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo, “Damsel” promises to be an epic adventure full of intrigue, very Netflix style.

The plot of Damsel will take us to a world of royalty and dragons, where a damsel, played by Millie Bobby Brown, agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that he has become a sacrifice to pay off an old debt of the royal family. . Abandoned in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her ingenuity and bravery to survive this dangerous situation.

The film, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2024. So we will have to pay attention to all the news that arises from this project. But surely if there is a new trailer they will surely give the final date.

While we wait, we leave you the first trailer which clearly demonstrates the tone that Netflix has sought for this comedy and epic fantasy.

In addition, we must remember that Millie Bobby Brown will return with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the most popular series in the extensive catalog of the Netflix streaming platform.