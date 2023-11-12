After Death Note, Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, now it is the turn of another manga / anime to have its live-action version on Netflix.

The iconic manga and anime masterpiece, Yu Yu Hakusho, is about to revive with a live-action adaptation that promises to be an immediate Netflix hit. Directed by the visionary Shô Tsukikawa, backed by the extraordinary visual effects of Scanline, responsible for hits such as Shadow and Bone and Stranger Things, this series aims to captivate fans with a stunning visual display.

Leading the cast, the intrepid Takumi Kitamura will play the charismatic Yusuke Urameshi. The cast features a mix of rising stars and accomplished veterans, including Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongô as Hiei, and Shûhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara. The inclusion of the iconic Meiko Kaji and the versatile Go Ayano, playing young Toguro, adds a touch of classic appeal to this adaptation.

Here we leave you the first trailer.

The trailer presented by Netflix is ​​already generating a lot of noise online. As we can see, it begins with a shocking car accident that leads Yusuke to face his own death while he saves a child. The story takes a surreal turn to the spirit world, where Yusuke meets Koenma (played by Keita Machida), who offers him a second chance as an underworld detective.

Yu Yu Hakusho Anime

In the afterlife, Yusuke meets Botan (Kotone Furukawa), who reveals that his heroic act baffled both heaven and hell. Yusuke is presented with a test to return to the human world, diving into the mysteries of the underworld as a detective. This manga, published successfully between 1990 and 1994, not only inspired an anime, but also became a global phenomenon with more than 78 million copies sold, consolidating itself as one of the best-selling series internationally. So Netflix has chosen its new adaptation well.

Yu Yu Hakusho

But the exciting news doesn’t end there! The live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series will arrive on Netflix on December 14, offering a vibrant experience less than four months after the release of another phenomenon, the One Piece adaptation.

Netflix aims to elevate the Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation beyond conventional boundaries, delivering a fresh and exciting representation of this beloved story. With a fusion of new and established talent, innovative visuals, and a narrative that honors the essence of the original manga, this series is ready to captivate fans with a unique blend of nostalgia and novelty.