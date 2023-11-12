The streaming platform Netflix will premiere a great animated film like Orion and the Dark and we can already see the first trailer.

In a world where animated films compete for the hearts of the public, Dreamworks is preparing a triumphant return with Orion and the Dark. Since after a challenging 2023 for the studio, marked by the stumble of Ruby, Adventures of a Teenage Kraken, which only raised $45 million, they will now go directly to Netflix with this adaptation of the book of the same name by Emma Yarlett.

The film is about fighting our fears, mainly the darkness.

Orion and the Dark de Netflix

Here we leave you the trailer.

Orion, the protagonist, embodies the typical struggles of adolescence: shyness, secret crushes and, most notably, irrational fears ranging from bees to killer clowns. However, his greatest fear is the dark, a fear that takes physical form in Dark. The plot of the Netflix film unfolds when Dark takes Orion on an extraordinary odyssey around the world, challenging him to overcome his fears and learn to live without restrictions.

The film, directed by Sean Charmatz, brings Emma Yarlett’s book to life with Dreamworks Animation’s signature mastery. With Jacob Tremblay lending his voice to Orion and Paul Walter Hauser playing Dark, the film promises an exciting and emotional experience.

Netflix’s Geeked Week not only gave us a peek into the film’s innards, but also treated us to a captivating poster and trailer that ramps up the hype. The images reveal a vividly designed animated world that promises to captivate both young and old.

Orion and the Dark will premiere on February 2, 2024 on Netflix, lighting up the screens, taking us on a journey full of bravery, self-improvement and the joy of life. Are you ready to face your own fears and embrace the unknown?