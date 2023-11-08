This Wednesday, November 8, is the premiere day for documentaries on Netflix, since the new content is series and films of the genre..

If you are a fan of this content or are interested in knowing about any of the topics that Netflix has for you today, prepare your favorite space to enjoy them in your time dedicated to entertainment from the comfort of your home.

Cyberbunker: A German portal to the dark web. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Cyberbunker: A German portal to the dark web

German documentary film, directed by Mar Rainer and Kilian Lieb, now available on Netflix. Two worlds collide in an idyllic German tourist city. A group of mysterious Dutchmen and their eccentric leader Xennt want to take over the huge NATO bunker beneath Traben-Trarbach. Xennt promises its residents a prosperous future and hundreds of jobs. But some are worried about the rumors in the town: Is Xennt, the charismatic man with long blonde hair and a black leather coat, actually a ruthless fugitive who wants to turn the bunker into a drug trafficking center? Even though they go to the police, they achieve nothing, the bunker is sold anyway. Xennt and his gang settle hundreds of meters underground and call their new home Cyberbunker 2. What its inhabitants never imagined is that beneath Traben-Trarbach a portal opens to the criminal underworld.

Robbie Williams. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Robbie Williams

It is a four-episode mini documentary series from the United Kingdom, directed by Joe Pearlman, which can now be seen on Netflix. Robbie Williams is one of the greatest artists in the world. At almost 50 years old, with four children, a wife who adores him and a young family, you could say that he is in a good place: he had a hectic life and now he has settled down.. But she can’t escape his past, a past that’s documented in hundreds of hours of behind-the-scenes video that she hasn’t seen, until now. For Robbie, the best way to exorcise the demons from him is to face every image, every joy and sadness. 25 years of career, platinum albums, packed concerts, devoted fans, alcohol, drugs, hitting rock bottom and everything that happens when you achieve glory, but it is no longer possible to stop. This is the story of someone who gained unimaginable fame at a young age and the price he had to pay for it.

The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Bettencourt case: The scandal of the richest woman in the world

It is a French documentary series, directed by Baptiste Etchegaray and Maxime Bonnet, which as of today can be seen on Netflix. How did the conflict between the richest woman in the world and her daughter become a national scandal? This captivating documentary series tells it all.

Twin Flames: How to put out the fire. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Twin Flames: How to put out the fire

It is another three-episode American documentary series, which is available on Netflix. Why not take advantage of the digital age to find your soulmate online? Based on that premise, Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, the leaders of the Twin Flame Universe, sell courses that guarantee a harmonious union as a couple with whoever destiny brings you. The three-part series exposes the disturbing details of this controversial online community that preys on those seeking true love.. Through exclusive interviews with former members of the group, this production reveals stories of coercion and exploitation that show how, from that environment, harassment and manipulation of gender identity is encouraged. In addition, the series shows the tireless attempts of family members to rescue their loved ones from the Ayan’s shady network.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions